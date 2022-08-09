Potsdam: Carolene A. Gumaer, 93, of May Road, Potsdam, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Carolene was born April 25, 1929, in Hopkinton at her home, the daughter of the late Floyd and Maude (Mearkley) Eakins. She attended Parishville-Hopkinton High School graduating in 1946. Carolene then attended Culver’s Beauty Academy in Syracuse as a Cosmetologist and later married Larry Gumaer on December 26, 1950, at Hopkinton Congregational Church. He later predeceased her on December 18, 2009. Carolene worked at Kay’s Beauty Shop and Two Sisters Beauty Shop before she stayed at home to raise her children.
Carolene enjoyed music, dancing, antiques, traveling with her husband as well as watching Syracuse Basketball. She had a knack for gardening and liked to stay up to date with the current news. Most of all, Carolene loved to watch her grandchildren play sports. She was a member of the Hopkinton Congregational Church and United Methodist Church of Potsdam.
Carolene is survived by her children, Dawn (Todd) Sloan of Potsdam, Darci (Carrie) Gumaer of Potsdam; six grandchildren, Alec Sloan of Arizona, Emily (Christian) Archambeault of New Hampshire, Alyssa Sloan of Massachusetts, Erica Sloan of Potsdam, Alfonse Gumaer of California, and John Gumaer of New York; a great-grandchild, Jayden Gumaer as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Bernice Streeter and a sister, Anna Eakins at birth; a brother, Silas Eakins.
Memorial Contributions in Carolene’s name may be made to the Potsdam Rescue Squad.
Friends and family are invited to call on, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00 am with Rev. Hattie Taylor presiding. Burial will follow in Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com
