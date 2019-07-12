Caroline J. Burlingame, 77, of 1708 Ohio St., passed away July 11, 2019 at her home.
A calling hour will be 11 a.m. to Noon on Monday, July 15 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will follow at Noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the N. Watertown Cemetery.
She was born on December 8, 1941 in Watertown daughter of James and Hazel (Lucas) Claflin.
Caroline married David A. Burlingame on July 23, 1983 in Watertown at the Salvation Army by Major Kenneth Stahl. The couple resided in Watertown where she was a homemaker. She cared for her mother for several years and also volunteered at the Salvation Army.
She enjoyed knitting, watching TV, sitting outside and being around her family.
She is survived her daughter, Lucinda A. Hirch, Watertown, a son and daughter in law, David A. and Vickie L. Burlingame, Maine, six grandchildren, Kiely, Emily, Hailey, Ryker, Josie and Dante, and her sister, Joyce Ann Moran, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents her husband, David passed away in 1986 and her son in law, Edward Hirch passed away on February 3, 2019.
Donations may be made to the Salvation Army 723 State St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
