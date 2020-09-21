Caroline S. Demers, 67, of 597 S. James St., Carthage, died Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Caroline was born on February 10, 1953 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Kline and Evelyn (Graveline) Lalonde. She was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School. She then pursued her nursing degree from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric School of Nursing in Ogdensburg where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She was New York State certified in ICU, CCU and Emergency Room. She was united in marriage to Robert H. Demers Sr. on September 29, 1979 in Potsdam. Caroline worked in Watertown, then at the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg until moving to Carthage in 1984. She was employed at Carthage Area Hospital for many years until being injured.
She was a member of the New York State Nurses Association.
She is survived by her husband: Robert H. Demers Sr. of Carthage, two sons: Robert H. Demers II of Carthage and William K. Demers of Branford, Fl, her five grandchildren, William Jr., Nicholas, Montana, Allison, and Henry and two sisters: Florence Heldt of Watertown and Kathy Cleary of Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 24 at St. James Church, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Thursday at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Please follow all current healthcare guidelines of masks and social distancing.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
