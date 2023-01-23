Carolyn A. Jones

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.