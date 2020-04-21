Carolyn B. Avery, 94, Watertown, passed away Sunday April 19th, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness.
Born October 1, 1925 in Watertown, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ella (Preston) Russell. Following her education Carolyn worked as a department store clerk at both Family Bargain Center & McCrory’s. She also was employed as a waitress on Fort Drum for many years.
Carolyn was a communicant of Holy Family Church.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Virginia) Avery of Syracuse, James (Michelle) Avery of Sackets Harbor, Robert Avery of Watertown, Bonnie Avery of Watertown, and Debbie (Steve) Piazza of Adams. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and 2 nephews, Mark & Paul Sacchetti.
She is predeceased by her son, Dale Avery, whom she cared for in Boston for 6 years following a car accident. Carolyn is also predeceased by 2 daughters, Anna Marcelle, Candace Avery, and a sister, Evelyn Sacchetti.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions a private funeral service and burial will be held for her immediate family.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
