Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown died in the early hours of Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home, of Croghan. Memories and condolences may be shared online at scanlonfuneral.com.
