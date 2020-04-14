WATERTOWN - Carolyn Dowd Fitzpatrick left peacefully for heaven on Easter Sunday, unexpectedly at her home. She will be remembered as a pillar of Jefferson County. Carolyn was born on May 16, 1949 leaving behind an amazing legacy and community that she served with utmost grace and dedication.
Carolyn’s world revolved around her family and Jefferson County where she served as a County Legislator for over 15 years becoming the first Chairwoman of the Jefferson County Board, making her the longest standing legislator. Before this, Carolyn was the Chief of Staff for Assemblyman Robert H. Nortz, where she earned the title of “Coach”.
Carolyn devoted her life equally to her loving family and the community making the time to be exceptional at both. She was uncanny at making everything easier for everyone around her and she touched so many lives. Carolyn loved serving others and worked tirelessly on the county budget to make it work for the people of her community, support Fort Drum housing, and bring the much needed life that the thriving Watertown International Airport maintains.
Carolyn met her devoted husband Jim Fitzpatrick, a retired college professor and high school teacher and they were happily married for 38 years.
Carolyn also leaves behind her children Tom and Mark, their wives Carrie and Alison, grandchildren Tyler (Cassidy), Teagan, Billy, Georgia, Marion, and her great grandchild Tucker.
She is survived by her beloved siblings, Jimmy, Deborah, Colleen, Sheila and Marty. Carolyn adored her late parents Mary Lou & James.
In 2015, Carolyn became the 25th recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award. This would be one of the many awards and honors that Carolyn received.
Carolyn was a founding member of the Women’s Center of Jefferson County, a precursor of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, and was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church serving as lector and Eucharistic Minister.
She also was involved in the Watertown Noon Rotary, Jefferson County Historical Society, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, Watertown Center for Business and Industry, Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, Youth Court of Jefferson County Advisory Council and the Jefferson and St. Lawrence County League of Women Voters.
A private service and burial will be held this week, and a celebration later in the year.
Contributions may be made to Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, Impossible Dream, 247 Factory Street, Watertown, NY 13601, St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
You may mail cards and letters in remembrance of Carolyn to her son, TJ Neveldine, 10230 Kimlynn Trail, Chesterfield, VA 23838
Carolyn’s funeral mass will be streaming live at 10 am Friday, April 17, 2020, by visiting www.nbcwatertown.com
