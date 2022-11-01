Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a short battle with cancer.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 2nd at All Saints Church, Chaumont. Prior to the mass family visitation will be held from 9:30 am- 10:00 am followed by public calling hours from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. A reception following the mass will be held at the church.
Carolyn was born August 8, 1941, the daughter to the late Clement and Caroline Ball Bezy.
A marriage to Bradley Eggleston ended in a divorce. She married Arthur Montondo on October 20, 1987, by Judge Parker at the home of her brother David Bezy. Their marriage was later blessed at the All-Saints Church in Chaumont, NY on February 10, 2001, by Father Aubin and Father Steven Murray.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Montondo; her children, Philip Eggleston, Ellen (Eggleston) Majka; John Montondo, Catherine (Eggleston) Jock, Michael Eggleston; Henry Montondo and Catherine Roberts. Also surviving are her 2 brothers, David, and Bob Bezy, 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Maryanne Wiemann.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Masses at All Saints Church, PO Box 288, 139 N. Kanady St., Cape Vincent, NY 13618, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601, or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.