Carolyn Hudson Towner, 83, life-long resident of Ellisburg, passed away Thursday morning on May 28th, 2020 at her home under the care of Hospice and her children.
The Memorial service is scheduled for 11 am Tuesday, June 2nd at St. Cecilia’s Church, Grove St., Adams. Burial will follow in Ellisburg Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences amy be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
