Carolyn Jeanne Johnson died peacefully with a cat on her lap at her daughter’s home in West Potsdam, NY on November 5, 2021. She was 96 years old.
Jeanne was born January 22, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri, the second of two children of Russell John and Caroline Hettelsaeter Bodman. She went through elementary and high school in Kansas City, graduating from Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, for one year and then transferred to University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, to pursue a degree in architectural engineering. She completed her degree in 1946, and in 1947 she married Max Howard Johnson, a fellow engineering student.
Jeanne was very proud of her engineering heritage and during the course of her working life she was employed in a number of drafting rooms, although never at a higher level than as a draftsman. Over the years she encountered more than one engineer who made it clear that he did not believe that women belonged in drafting rooms in any capacity, but she generally felt welcome and valued by the companies that did hire her, including General Electric in New York, and Cooper, Robinson, and Carlson Architects and Yellow Freight Trucking in Kansas City.
After they married, Max took a job with General Electric in Schenectady, NY, and they moved east. They lived in New York state from 1948 to 1954, in Schenectady, Balston Spa, and Scotia. Their first two daughters, Karen and Lynn, were born there and Jeanne gave up drafting for homemaking and child-wrangling. In 1954 they moved back to their hometown, settling in Overland Park, Kansas, in 1956. Their third daughter, Marcia, was born there, and Max’s mother Orpha moved in as well.
In 1976 Max’s work prompted another relocation, and he and Jeanne, along with Orpha, moved to Indian Hills, Colorado, outside of Denver. Jeanne loved living in the mountains, and subsequently regarded Colorado as her home. She comfortably navigated snowy mountain roads, learned to cook at low oxygen, and was always happy to show visitors her adopted home. After Max’s death in 1983, she took loving care of her mother-in-law until her death in 1988.
Jeanne was very proud of the fact that she had raised all three of her daughters to go into science or engineering, and she enjoyed visiting all three with regularity. When her granddaughters joined the family in Washington State, she had even more reason to travel. Fortunately she was an enthusiastic air traveler (up until recent years) because at one time in the 1990s she had a daughter in Northern New York, one in Washington State, and one in Australia.
Jeanne was a quiet woman who enjoyed her solitude, but she was always well informed about the world around her. She was a life-long reader, and in her later years (despite failing eyesight) most of her time was devoted to keeping up with the news; her daily
newspaper was extremely important to her. She was particularly concerned about environmental and conservation issues, as well as national political developments. Although she was an old-fashioned moderate conservative most of her adult life, in the last twenty years she shifted her views diametrically and became surprisingly progressive.
In 1998 Jeanne moved to Conifer, Colorado, to be nearer her daughter Marcia, and in 2011 she moved in with Marcia. She came to Northern New York in the fall of 2019 for a visit and found herself trapped here by the Covid virus. While missing Colorado very much, she was philosophical about her situation, and accepted her new home willingly.
In recent years Jeanne liked to tell the story of how when she was born the maternity nurse told her mother that she shouldn’t bother to name the baby because she was so puny, she probably wouldn’t survive. 96 years later Jeanne decided she had proven that nurse wrong many times over, and she did not need to live to 100. She had the good fortune to experience the death she wished for.
In addition to her husband and mother-in-law, Jeanne was predeceased by her parents and her older sister Alice Spray of Lawrence, Kansas. She is survived, and will be very much missed by her daughters and their partners: Karen E. Johnson and Brian Coots of West Potsdam, NY; Lynn and Fred Mills of Prosser, WA; and Marcia and Randy Bohannon of Conifer, CO. She also leaves two beloved granddaughters: Adrienne (and Donny) Harvey of Tieton, WA; and Elise Mills of Prosser, WA. In addition, she also leaves a host of family pets to mourn her including in particular Lewis, Madeline, and Kepler of West Potsdam, NY.
Jeanne’s family would like to thank some of the folks who helped make Jeanne’s last two years comfortable: Brooke Dashno, Katy Angus, and the staff of Healey Medical. We are grateful for the care and attention they gave her.
In keeping with Jeanne’s wishes, there will be no services. If you wish to remember Jeanne, on her behalf we ask that in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to your local animal rescue organization.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
