Carolyn M. Monaghan, 66, wife of Robert Monaghan passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center.
She was born July 2, 1953 in Watertown, N.Y. She was the youngest daughter of Harold and Arsula Shaw Schmitte. She attended Clayton Central School and lived in Depauville, N.Y.
On May 26, 1978, she married her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Monaghan.
Surviving is her husband, Robert; Watertown, her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Chere Phelps; North Carolina, her daughter, Heather Mims; Watertown, three grandsons, Zachary, Skyler and Collin; her sister, Marsha Barton (Bill); Chaumont, several nieces and nephews, including Kristin Henderson, Chaumont, with whom she shared a very special bond.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, David.
She worked at Samaritan Keep Home for over 20 years and was currently employed at Samaritan Medical Center on the PCU floor. She loved her job at Samaritan Medical Center and considered all her co-workers as her second family. She was affectionately known by her co-workers as “Grama”.
She was a caregiver at heart which was reflected not only in the compassionate way she cared for her patients, but in the way she cared for her family. Her three grandsons were her pride and joy. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by loved ones, cooking their favorite meals and making them feel special. She loved putting her decorating skills to use, creating a beautiful and cozy home that always reflected the season. She had an uncompromising work ethic and found great joy in the simple things in life – like attending the garage-sale days in Sackets, picking apples at Behling’s Orchard and visiting the Burrville Cider Mill in the fall.
Throughout her career at SMC, she touched many lives in the community. She will be greatly missed by many, including her dear coworkers, but, most of all, by her loving family. We will never be the same.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown, N.Y. The funeral service will immediately follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.