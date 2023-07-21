HARRISVILLE, NY ~ A graveside committal service for Carolyn Mantle, 60, formerly of Harrisville, who died on January 30, 2023, will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Garrison Cemetery, Pitcairn. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville
Carolyn Mantle
