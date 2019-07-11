Yuma, AZ - Carolyn R. McDonald, 82, formally of Carthage, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2 at 5:00am at the Kindred House in Yuma, AZ. Carolyn bravely faced brain cancer for over three years and succumbed gracefully, with her husband David at her side.
Carolyn Rose-Marie Roch was born in Carthage, NY on December 29, 1936, the daughter of Leslie and Marie Roch. She was a faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church and graduated from Augustinian Academy in 1954. She attended business school and worked as a secretary in Syracuse for a time after graduation. She married David M. McDonald, of Natural Bridge, NY at St. James on May 16th, 1959 and they celebrated their 60th year of marriage before her passing.
Carolyn was affectionately known as ‘Harriet’ to her husband and four children, who she supported in all of their endeavors. She lived in several places in the North Country, to include Watertown, Clayton, Adams Center, Adams, Great Bend, and Felts Mills. She was active in the Carthage Central School district as a substitute teacher, and was a frequent volunteer. With her children grown, Carolyn and David spent many years in Baldwinsville, NY before permanently relocating to Country Roads adult community in Yuma, AZ. Carolyn loved her family, her friends, her Faith, her dancing, and her cards - especially bridge. She was a winner in every category.
Carolyn is survived by her husband David, three daughters and sons-in-law, and a son and daughter-in-law. Bobbi and Garry Wohlschlegel of Naples, NY; Lori and Thomas Piroli of Black River, NY; Sue and Edward Tinsley of Helena, MT; and Mark and Kari Ann McDonald of Burke, VA. Her grandchildren include Cameron Wohlschlegel of Columbia Falls, MT; Caitlin Smith of Naples, NY; Thomas Piroli of Black River, NY; Alanna Piroli of Myrtle Beach, SC; Nicholas Piroli of Syracuse, NY; Lucas Piroli of Black River, NY; Eleanor Tinsley Webster of Helena, MT; Samuel Tinsley of Missoula, MT; Alexander McDonald and Margaret McDonald, both of Burke, VA. Carolyn has one great grandson, Jasper Smith. She is also survived by her brother Ronald Roch, sister Ramona Walseman, several nieces and nephews, and numerous relatives in California who held a special place in her heart. She is predeceased by her sister Jackie.
A memorial service will be held on November 26, at Country Roads, 5707 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364.
