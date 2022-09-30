COLTON-- Carolyn Silliman Parrotte died peacefully on September 29, 2022 after a brief stay at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary. She had just turned 92. Carolyn was born September 22, 1930 in Conifer, NY, the daughter of Loron Silliman and Lillian Bauer. She attended Conifer Union School and graduated in 1948 from Tupper Lake High School. On September 29, 1951, she married Carl Parrotte, the love of her life. Carolyn worked as a clerk in the Colton Post Office for 20 years. Prior to that, she subbed at the Colton Hepburn Library. Carolyn enjoyed canoeing, climbing Mt. Arab, flower gardening, cross stitch, reading, puzzles, and bird watching.
Carolyn was pre-deceased by her husband Carl in November 2013; sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Floyd Ennis, Clinton, NY; and brother Loron Silliman Jr., Watertown, NY.
Survivors include her sister Louise Silliman, Watertown, NY; sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Jerry Isaac, Wolcott, NY; sister-in-law Mary Antonene “Toni” Silliman, Watertown, NY; son Brian (Jill) Parrotte, South Colton, NY; daughter Vera (Howard) Ennis, New Hartford, NY; daughter Gayle Parrotte, Saratoga Springs, NY; daughter Linda (John) Sheeran, Ballston Spa, NY, and their children Jim (Kim) Sheeran, Saratoga Springs, NY; Katie (Kyle) O’Connor, Niskayuna, NY; Carrie (Kyle) Adserias, Ballston Spa, NY. Carolyn delighted in spending time with her 6 great grandchildren Riley and Penelope Sheeran; Aiden and Levi O’Connor; and Abigayle and Olivia Adserais. Carolyn is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank Dennis Eickhoff, Nancy Klein, Leonard Page, and Barbara Watson for all they have done over the years for Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colton Hepburn Library, PO Box 7, Colton, NY, or Colton United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Colton, NY 13625. A Memorial Service will be held at the Colton United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., Colton, NY on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at noon, with a luncheon to follow. Carolyn will join Carl at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for burial at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Carolyn S. Parrotte.
