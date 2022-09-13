“For you shall go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and the hills before you shall break forth into singing” Isaiah 55:12
Gouverneur - Carolyn Tyler Pistolesi, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, at Crouse Hospital after a short battle with ovarian cancer.
Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 3-6pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Church on Thursday, September 15, at 12:00 with the burial following at the New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Carolyn was born on July 11, 1950, in Gouverneur, the daughter of Richard and Marjory (Seavey) Tyler.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in the class of 1968.
Carolyn married her high school sweetheart, Joseph, on June 20, 1970, at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur with Msg. McCarthy officiating.
While raising their family, Joe and Carolyn owned and operated the family business, the Clearview Restaurant, until 2003. They continued to operate the Clearview Motel until 2021. She adored her staff and customers, many of whom became lifelong friends.
Carolyn was a member of the Gouverneur Hospital Board, Hospital Auxiliary, Gouverneur Business Women, Gouverneur Lions Club, and St. James Catholic Church. Carolyn could be found volunteering at many events including the St. James Gala, Methodist Church Friday luncheons, the annual Hospital Auxiliary wreath sale, and many more. She enjoyed morning coffee with Patti, traveling, boating, cooking and evening calls and cocktails with her numerous friends. “Marmer” especially loved supporting her grandchildren on the sidelines and in the audience, planning surprise vacations and making their favorite family dinners.
Carolyn is survived by her children Bridgette and Joel LaPierre, Clara and Shawn Cummings, Joey Shelly, and her grandchildren Cassidy, Grace, Corinne, Joseph, Mae, Ethan, Graham, Nora, Frances, and Marianna. She is also survived by her mother, Marjory Tyler, her brother Rick and Kathleen Tyler, her sister, Marilyn and Sheldon Maine, and her sisters-in-law, Mona and Lynn Allen, Jeanie and John Leeson, and Jeanette and John Perry and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Carolyn is predeceased by her husband, her father, parents-in-law, Mario and Mabel Pistolesi and her son-in-law, Ryan Shelly.
Carolyn was a founding member of the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund. The fund began in memory of her dear friend, Donna Weldon. For 21 years it has assisted hundreds of families and supported them through their cancer battle. The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund has recently added ovarian cancer to their mission. Although Carolyn’s journey with this disease was short, her legacy will continue through this organization that she was so dedicated to. Her vision will continue to touch the lives of men and women in their fight. Memorial donations in honor of Carolyn are encouraged to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY, 13642 or St. James School, 164 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY, 13642.
