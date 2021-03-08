Caron A. Roulston, 66, of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021 surrounded by her three daughters at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She joins her predeceased loving husband and father of their daughters, John R. Roulston. Born in Malone, NY., on August 6, 1954 she was the daughter of Francis N. and Mary A. Forrette who predeceased her.
Caron graduated from Franklin Academy High School and SUNY Plattsburgh. She was a high school art teacher at Franklin Academy and taught for 14 years before retiring in 2016. She was a talented artist who taught her love for the arts to many students at school and to adults and children through various workshops in the Malone and Cookeville communities. Caron was an adventurous and independent spirit who loved to travel and try new things. She traveled to Italy, England, France, Spain, and many destinations here in the United States. Her art reflected the inspirations found on these travels. She was a member of the Drew Crew Cloggers of Malone, NY and traveled to Hawaii to clog in a parade in remembrance of Pearl Harbor. She was an active member in various art communities including the Downtown Artist Cellar of Malone, NY and the Cumberland Art Society in Cookeville, TN. People who have known her for many years or that she befriended recently describe her as a bright and happy light that attracted them to her.
Caron was a loving and proud mother of her three surviving daughters and sons-in-law, Kristene and Jeffrey Parker of Maryland, Julie and Jody South of Virginia, and Sherry and Troy Donaldson of Rhode Island along with three grandsons, Ian, Colin, and Evan Parker of Maryland. She is also survived by five brothers and one sister, Michael and Mary Forrette of Tennessee, Gary Forrette of Florida, James Forrette and Sue Gordon of New York, Diane and James Walker III of Louisiana, Jeffrey Forrette, and Allen Forrette of Tennessee.
Memorial gifts in her memory may be given to the Downtown Artist Cellar at 410 E Main St, Malone, NY., 12953.
A graveside service will be held at Ridgeway Cemetery in Burke, NY at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
