Carroll Bruce Moquin, age 82, of Corona, CA passed away on July 10, 2020. Carroll was born on December 20, 1937 in Burlington Vermont and was the oldest of 11 children. He grew up in Vermont and Upstate New York before having stints of residency in Florida and Chicago and finally settling in California in 1963, where he married Mossa Martin before being widowed in 1989. In 1991 he married Ruby Wallen and relocated to New Castle, Indiana in 1992. He was pre-deceased by Ruby on October 14, 2011. Carroll returned to Corona, to reside near his son Jason in 2012.
Carroll worked as a carpenter his entire life, it wasn’t just a career is was a passion and hobby that continue till most recent. Most notable career memories were the time he worked on the back lots of Universal Studios and on the sets of the Flying Nun and Bonanza where he met Sally Field and the Bonanza cast as well as countless commercial and industrial buildings throughout the Southern California Region. His carpentry skills were eloquent and admired by many. He enjoyed watching wrestling and old western movies, bowling, horseshoes, playing cards, marbles and dominos, spending time with friends and family, watching people and sharing stories.
Carroll was pre-deceased by his sisters Cindy, Gail and Joan and brothers Wayne and Richard and is survived by sisters, Debbie and Tina and brothers Terry, Alan and Tim, his son Jason, grand-daughters Glenda Szekely, Melissa Tames, Sara Clement, Ashley Felton and Emily Moquin, great-grandchildren Christopher Szekely, Wyatt Tames, Jacob, Cole and Kaylee Potter, Jaxson and Colton Felton, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
