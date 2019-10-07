Gouverneur — Cass A. Burtis, 54, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Riverledge Rehab. and Nursing in Ogdensburg.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 7th at 1:00 pm at Hermon Cemetery and a pass a dish celebration of life will follow at the Hermon Fire Hall. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Cass was born on April 10, 1965 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Robert and Joanne Armes Burtis.
She attended Gouverneur schools and graduated from Knox Memorial School.
Cass had worked in real estate and retail sales and enjoyed shopping, riding motorcycles, and spending time in the outdoors. She also enjoyed spending winters in Florida and donating time to Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her fiance Darrell Isereau, her son Cayden Burtis of Utah, her mother Joanne and Robert Matott of DeKalb Jct., a brother Eric Burtis of Gouverneur, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her father.
Memorial donations in Cass’s memory are suggested to Meals on Wheels.
