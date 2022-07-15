Catharine (Kitty) Elizabeth Middleton Howell (93) died peacefully Monday, June 27, 2022, in Carolina Village, Hendersonville, NC.
Born on June 24, 1929, in Denver, CO, Kitty was the daughter of Walter C. Middleton and Eva Dodds Middleton, both deceased. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, E. Keith Howell, a sister, Marion Redd, three daughters, Cynthia Durdan, Susan Abbott, and Joan Montgomery, and her first husband, William Durdan. She is survived by daughter Judith Durdan, three granddaughters, Stephanie Rousseau, Shawna Santos, Chelsea Blanchard, one grandson Geoffrey Kraft, their spouses and six great grandchildren.
Kitty grew up in Watertown, NY where she attended elementary school and graduated from Watertown High School. She attended William Smith College and graduated from Hartford College for Women and the University of Hartford, Hartford, CT.
As a child, she was active in many organizations like the church choir, Girl Scouts, piano lessons, and the school band and orchestra playing the French horn.
While a stay-at-home mom, she volunteered in the PTO, tutoring children in math and an ESL woman from Cuba, as well as doing a lot of sewing for her girls. Later, she worked in several insurance companies until retirement.
When she and husband, Keith, moved to North Carolina, they did a lot of hiking in the mountains of NC as well as many hiking trips to Switzerland. They also traveled to the British Isles several times. Between trips, she spent a lot of time quilting and learning how to play the folk harp. She was also a member of the chimes group, the Linus knitting group and enjoyed spending time with many friends, playing Mahjong, and working in the library of Carolina Village,
A private interment of Kitty’s ashes at the Memorial Garden of Carolina Village, Hendersonville will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charity or a cause of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com
