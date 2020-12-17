Livonia, NY: Catherine Cecilia Simms, 92, formerly of Brasher Falls and Massena, peacefully passed away Friday, December 12, 2020 at Conesus Lake Nursing facility, Livonia, NY.
Catherine was born on October 7, 1928 to William H. and Laura Bain Gallagher, in Baltimore Maryland. Catherine is survived by her children; Jared and Sammi, White Hills, AZ., Kathy and Bill, Caledonia, NY; Joe and Helen, Massena, NY; Karen and Randy, Locke, NY; Warren and Nancy, Monroe, NY; Craig and Mel, North Lawrence, NY., grandchildren, (Jerry) William, Jarren and Christa and their families, (Kathy) William, Kathleen, and their families (Joe) Scott and Jill, and their families, (Karen), Robert & David, (Warren) Samuel and Lindsey and their families. (Craig) Bethany, (Wendy) Elizabeth, Erin & Ian, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, Sr. in 2002, daughter, Wendy Lou Fountain in 2017, her mother and father, her brothers, William Jr., Theodore, Francis, Joseph, James, Charles Gallagher, and her sister Laura Lang.
She was raised in Baltimore, MD, and worked as a telephone operator in Washington, DC. She met her husband Joe, in Washington, who was an electrician, working for the government. After marrying on November 1, 1947 they moved to College Park, MD, until 1958, when Joe was offered a position at the newly built Saint Lawrence Seaway, in Massena, NY. They raised their family in Brasher Falls, NY, and after retiring returned to Baltimore, MD. They returned to Massena in 2001. Catherine had resided at Conesus Lake since 2016. Catherine was a dedicated wife and mother, and was also a very accomplished seamstress, making clothing for her family, friends and neighbors. She loved reading, puzzles, music, shopping, eating out and spending time with family and friends. The family would like to thank the great staff at Conesus Lake facility for their great dedication and care of our mother. Also, thanks for setting up the Zoom calls, so we could talk to our mom during this pandemic, the last one being just a few days before she passed.
Due to Catherine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family, next spring at Parkwood Cemetery, Parkville, MD, where her husband and family are buried. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks considering donations to the Tri-Town Food Pantry, 1979 State Highway 11C, North Lawrence, NY 12967. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.