It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Catherine Elizabeth Hinds, at the age of 88 years old. Catherine was born a dreamer, with the sort of ambition that allowed her to make those dreams destiny for over 50 years as a serial entrepreneur. As such, being a single mother in the 60’s did not deter her from her mission to bring professional skincare to the United States, and in 1979 she founded the Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics, the very first accredited esthetics school in the USA. In 1983, she founded Catherine Hinds Company with the purpose of providing advanced skincare products, equipment, and seminars to the professional esthetician. Her mission is carried on by her daughter, An G.Hinds, President/CEO of Catherine Hinds Institute/Catherine Hinds Company, and granddaughter, Rachel A. Hinds Liverman, Founder/CEO of Glowbar™, spanning three generations of women entrepreneurs in skincare and forever exalting Catherine’s legacy in this fabulous industry.
It is widely known that Catherine paved the way for countless women and men to build careers in esthetics — she was an influencer before the age of ‘influencers’. Her impact, however, extended far beyond the skincare industry. She was a mother. A grandmother. A friend and mentor. An inspiration and revolutionary. To know her was to be dazzled by her. In a word, Catherine was an icon, and it is with the kind of unwavering ‘joie de vivre’ only Catherine could exude that we say, with certainty, an icon is what she will forever remain to us all.
Catherine is survived by her children An G. Hinds and Walter G. Hinds, and his wife Kelly Hinds, her grandchildren Rachel A. Hinds Liverman, Kris Hinds, Blake Hinds, and Haley Hinds, the Tanzer family, and her numerous great-nieces and nephews, along with the many members of the Esthetics community with whom her legacy shall live on. May she Rest In Peace and may her determination and zest for life continue to inspire strong spirits for generations to come.
A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 from 1-3pm at the Catherine Hinds Institute, located at 300 Wildwood Avenue, Woburn, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. https://curealz.org/
