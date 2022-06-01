Catherine “Katie” Morello passed away on March 22, 2022 in Venice, Florida after a brief illness.
Katie was born on May 16, 1931, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Johnson. Katie worked in the Rochester City School District for many years. She especially loved working with the students, parents and staff at John Williams School Number 5.
Katie was predeceased by her son Michael McOmber, her husbands Roy Morello, Paul Neefe and Gerald McOmber. She is survived by her niece Tracey McAllister, nephews Jay and Scott Johnson, stepchildren in the Morello and Neefe families, and many dear friends both in New York and Florida.
A celebration of Katie’s life will take place in Henderson Harbor in the summer of 2002.
