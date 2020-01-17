Catherine “Kay” Schwalenstocker, 98, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Kay was born to Thomas and Anna (Clarkin) O’Brien on February 23, 1921, in Madrid, NY, earned her bachelor’s degree in June 1943, and married the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Schwalenstocker, the next month. Kay always had soup bubbling on the stove, flour on her apron, and cookies in the oven. She positively beamed when holding babies. She found humor in things that didn’t go as planned and joy in things that made others happy. She welcomed new family members with open arms and a ready laugh. She volunteered her time to multiple causes.
Kay will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by Hank and their children Anne (Jim) Klijanowicz, Tom (Gee), George (Julia), Ellen (Charlie Perdue), Dave (Kelly), Nancy (Duane Booher) Rowe, and Martha (Joe) Kile, as well as by their seven grandchildren and their seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, VA, https://williamsburghospice.org/donate/, or to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.