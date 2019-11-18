CASTORLAND — Catherine L. Marolf, 89, formerly of Third Road and Main Street, Beaver Falls, died Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman and Rev. Robert C. Wollaber, Pastor of Ilion United Methodist Church and Chaplain of Beaver Falls Grange, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery Annex. Calling hours are on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in her memory may be made to New York State Grange, 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045.
She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Rose and Roslyn Marolf, of Carthage; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by nine brothers, John, Embert, Alfred, Lawrence, Eugene, Nelson, Wayne, Paul and Neil Marolf; and two sisters, Phyllis Marolf and Alice Bomgardner.
Catherine was born on June 21, 1930 at home in the Town of Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late John B. and Mary C. Widrick Marolf. She graduated from Beaver River Central School as Valedictorian of the class of 1946. Kate sang in the school chorus, and was a member of the first graduating class from the newly organized Beaver River Central School. Following graduation, she was employed doing domestic work for area families. In 1960, she went to work for the U.S. Postal Service as postal clerk, retiring in 1990 after 30 years of service.
Catherine was a member of the Beaver Falls Juvenile Grange since 1940, and joined the Beaver Falls Grange -554 in 1945. She was a member of the Lewis County Pomona Grange, Lewis County Grange, New York State and National Grange. Kate held many major offices in Lewis County Pomona Grange, Beaver Falls Grange and New York State Grange.
Kate liked to play the piano and read. She enjoyed performing at poetry recitals and singing.
Kate was a caregiver to her sister, Phyllis.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
