Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.