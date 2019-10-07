Cathy A. Kozlowski, 67, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Rome on July 24, 1952, she was the daughter of Spencer and Stella (Waliszewski) Williams. She was a graduate of SUNY-Brockport and went to a career in counseling at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, retiring in 2011. On July 26, 1975, she was united in marriage to Ronald Kozlowski in St. Peter’s Church in Rome. He passed away August 11, 2011.
She is survived by her parents, Spencer and Stella Williams of Verona; two children, Jennifer (Ray) Donhauser of Baldwinsville and Brian (Erin) Kozlowski of Newark Valley; a sister, Rhonda (Bill) Van Beusichem; three brothers, Ronald (Heather) Williams, Spencer (Patty) Williams and Bruce (Ann) Williams; four grandchildren, Madelyn, Leah, Aria and Audrey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy’s memory may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com.
