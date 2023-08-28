Cathy Claflin, age 54 of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Colton, NY passed away suddenly at her residence on August 23, 2023. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 11 am at the Hermon Cemetery with Rev. John Frary celebrant. Cathy is survived by her beloved son Logan Andrew Claflin; sisters Denise (Jeffrey) Folino and Wendy Tarricone and brothers Robert (Kathy) and Daniel (Ericka) Claflin, Aunt Gert (Sonny) Forrest and Aunt Betty Claflin, and Uncle Scott (Carol) McRobbie, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent in Cathy’s memory to your local animal shelter. Condolences for the Claflin family can be shared at www.garnerfh.com.
Cathy Claflin
August 23, 2023
