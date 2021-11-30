On November 28, 2021 surrounded by her family and friends, Cathy L. Leddy peacefully entered eternity as the snow gently fell and her favorite Willie Nelson record played softly in the background.
Cathy was born October 28, 1952 in Watertown NY the daughter of the late Harry and Joyce (Vorce) Purcell. Cathy graduated from Indian River High School and later graduated with an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts from Jefferson Community College.
She worked for Northland Electric and later on the assembly line for Tyco until she retired due to health reasons.
Cathy enjoyed playing cards, socializing with family and friends, and listening to country music.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Derek and Brenda Leddy of Philadelphia NY. Two grandchildren, Joseph Davis of New York City, and India Leddy of Auburn Alabama. Two brothers James and Shari Purcell of Little Falls NY and John and Tami Purcell of Baldwinsville NY, two sisters, Janet “Tooter” Beirman of Florida and Carol Mitchell of Ithaca, NY. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Joyce Purcell and sister Betsy LaClair.
The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice of Jefferson County for the exceptional care Cathy received while she was there. They were compassionate, patient and kind during an extremely difficult time.
A calling hour from 11-12 prior to the service will be held at TLC funeral home on Friday, December 3, 2021. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY. 13601
