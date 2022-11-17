Massena: The family of Cathy M. Marich are saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday, November 11, 2022 at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Cathy was born in Massena, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Beverly (Bombard) Ashley. She graduated from MCHS in 1967 and from the Watertown School of Business in 1968. She began her career as an Administrative Assistant working for Hugh Germanetti at Germanetti & Ryan and held the same position at ALCOA where she retired from in 2000. Following her retirement from ALCOA, she went on to serve as the Deputy Commissioner with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections for five years.
Cathy had a lot of pride for her hometown and was involved with several community organizations, including the revitalization efforts of downtown Massena and the BPW (Business and Professional Women’s Club). She was also once a proud Ambassador for the Massena Chamber of Commerce. Cathy served on the Board of Directors at Rose Hill Rehabilitation in Massena for many years as well as the Massena Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
Cathy and John R. Marich were united in marriage on November 18, 1993 at the Emmanuel Congregational Church by Rev. Lance Dallaire. John sadly predeceased her on November 24, 2008.
She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Patrick “Otis” Francis and her cherished grandsons, Cameron and Carter Monroe, all of Columbia, TN; her dear sisters; Susan Smith (late Stanley Smith), Denise Baxter, Mary Griffith (late Bill Griffith) and Joni (Joseph) Catanzarite along with many nieces and nephews.
She had a special love for her two grandsons and her love for her family was evident in the many family gatherings she hosted in her home where she served her famous meatballs. A social butterfly, she loved spending time with family and friends lighting up the room with her unforgettable laugh and her witty sense of humor.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make Donations in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter; 441 Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, New York 13204-1305.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
