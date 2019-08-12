CARTHAGE — Cathy Meagher, 10633 Limburg Forks Rd., died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home, under the care of her family and Hospice of Lewis County.
Born at the former House of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown on November 11, 1946, along with her twin brother, Peter, to Harold and Evelyn Jackson Mealus. She was a 1964 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She attended the Career Academy in Washington, D.C. in order to become a Certified Dental Assistant. She was employed by the dental offices of Claude Lawler in Watertown and John & Ed Miller. She worked as a Dental Assistant for over 40 years, 28 of them with her husband, J. Richard Meagher in Carthage.
A marriage to Louis Bush III eventually ended in divorce. She married J. Richard Meagher at the home of John & Harriet Trowbridge on June 16, 1989.
Cathy was very much a “people person” who enjoyed the company of her friends and family. She loved her home and tending to her gardens, as well as a love of travel, always ready to pack a bag at a moment’s notice for a trip. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. James Church in Carthage. Cathy was also very patriotic and a very proud citizen of the United States of America; she had a light installed so the Flag at her home could always be illuminated. She and her husband were also very proud of the Carthage area and were very active in local programs and organizations.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, J. Richard Meagher, at home, her children, Melinda (Christopher) Thompson, West Islip, NY, Monnel (William) Cremin, Brewster, NY, Louis (Ingrid) Bush IV, Loveland, Colorado and Deborah (Stephen) Dawes, Raleigh, North Carolina. Also surviving are her twin brother, Peter (Betty) Mealus, Chattanooga, Tennessee, her sisters; Janet (Richard) Wisenfeld, East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and Julie (Frank) Ames, Watertown, along with 2 granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage.
Because there will be no public calling hours, her family has requested that any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
