CARTHAGE — Cathy Meagher, 10633 Limburg Forks Rd., died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home, under the care of her family and Hospice of Lewis County.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage.
