Cecelia G. Sobkiewicz, 91, of 17 High St., West Carthage died Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at her home with her children around her. A few people called her “Cecelia,” but she was known generally as “Celia” or “Cece,” and the name you called her was a pretty good indicator of how you came to know her: “Celia” to those whom she met directly, “CeCe” to friends whom she met through her husband. But her husband didn’t use either of those names; to him, she was “Cec.”
Cecelia was born on June 10, 1928 in Deferiet, the last surviving child of 10, to the late Alan and Mildred (Coyer) George. She was a graduate of Copenhagen High School. She met Wallace J. Sobkiewicz when she was working at Harry’s Sweet Shop in Carthage. At first Cece didn’t appreciate Wally’s attention. But things worked out: they were married on November 10, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Church, Natrona, PA, and spent 49 ½ very happy years together when Wally died on March 28, 2000.
In the 1970s, Celia operated Sobek Liquors, Inc. in Watertown. Cece was not one to do things half-way. Because customers would ask her for wine recommendations, she became an expert in wines not only from the then traditional wine centers of France and Italy, but also in wines from Germany, Spain, Portugal, South America and Australia. Celia was an excellent cook who, not surprisingly, used plenty of wine in her dishes. She was an avid bridge player, studied Spanish, was a tutor for Literacy Volunteers and knew and used American Sign Language.
She is survived by her daughter and son: Michele Dumouchel and Erik Sobkiewicz, both of West Carthage, a sister-in-law, Eleanor Rychlinski of Lower Burrell, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Because of the restrictions in place limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday, April 21 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
