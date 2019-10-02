LOWVILLE, NY — Cecelia J. Fuller, 93, of Number Four Rd., Lowville, NY, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since this past April.
Born November 22, 1925 in Highmarket, in the Town of Leyden, NY, a daughter of John J. and Anna (Kersnausky) Markunas (also known by last name of Markum), and was graduated from Lyons Falls High School.
She married Richard C. Fuller on April 30, 1944 in St. Martin’s Rectory in Port Leyden, and together, raised their family of five children.
In addition to being a mother and homemaker, she and her husband owned and operated Bieche’s Hotel in Petries Corner which later they renamed Dick and Cel’s Grill for many years, and later, she worked with her husband as stewards of The Rap-Shaw Club at Stillwater Reservoir for ten years before retiring.
Cecelia was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and was a member of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, particularly in the Southern Tier, and fishing trips to Canada. Cecelia was also an incredibly great cook and will be especially remembered for putting on game feeds at their hotel.
In addition to her loving husband, Richard “Dick” of 75 years, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William E. and Julie Fuller, of Lowville, and Bruce E. and Nora Fuller, of Marysville, Washington; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; and her sister, Anna Kofman, of Poughkeepsie, NY, and two daughters-in-law, Nancy Fuller, of Pennellville, NY and Sharon Fuller, of Castorland.
She was predeceased by three sons, Charles J. Fuller who died in 2013, Terry J. Fuller, who died in 2010, and Thomas E. Fuller, who died in 1984, and eight brothers, Charles, Joseph, Leo, Anthony, Stanley, John, Edward and Francis Markum.
Cecelia’s funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, beginning with a 9:45 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 3rd, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
