EDWARDS – Cecil A. Brown, 76, of Guiles Road, passed away in the late hours of Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home. Cecil was born on
May 1, 1944 in Gouverneur, New York, son of the late Charles Van Ornum and Genevieve Rose (Fowler) Brown. He graduated from Edwards Central School. He was employed with United Bank in Star Lake for a year, and then worked as a -4 Machine Operator and Lab Tech
with the Newton Falls Paper Mill, before retiring in 2000. After his retirement, he worked as a DOT flagman until medically retiring in 2005. On September 11, 1964 he married Joyce I. Titus at the Watertown Methodist Church. Cecil was an avid hunter and a member
of the “Never Miss A Buck” Club. He loved watching New York Yankees Baseball and Syracuse University Basketball games with his daughters. He also enjoyed time spent vacationing in Florida. Most of all, Cecil cherished spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren,
nieces and nephews. He was a member of the South Edwards Methodist Church. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Joyce; three children, David Brown; Dawn (Adam) Moore of Holley, NY; Carol Brown of Carthage, NY; three siblings, Alice Wineburg of Dolgeville,
NY; Alan Brown of Harrisville, NY; and Barbara Gaynes of Edwards, NY; as well as 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son, Lawrence Brown who died on September 4, 2008; a brother, Gary Brown who died on September 7, 1973; and a
sister, Avis McGuinness who died on March 26, 2008. A Celebration of Cecil’s Life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.