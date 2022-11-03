Cecil J Gushlaw Sr. (75) of Pulaski passed away on Wednesday, November 2 , 2022 at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.
Cecil was the son of Rudy and Leona Gushlaw from Watertown. He graduated High School in 1965.
He married Patricia Plato Gushlaw on May 21, 1966
Cecil served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Dix N.J.
After serving in the Army Cecil opened the Barrel Tavern in Pillar Point as well as being a truck driver. Cecil and Patricia moved to Mexico NY where they opened a ice cream stand in Panther Lake. After moving to Pulaski Cecil and his son Cecil Jr. opened ACE Mink Farm.
Cecil enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his son Cecil Gushlaw Jr (Wife) Lori Gushlaw Daughter Constance Gushlaw Olson (Husband) Cory Olson and 5 grand children Josh Olson,Jordan Olson,Journey Olson, Colin Gushlaw, Cody Gushlaw and 2 great grandchildren.
A small gathering will be this Saturday November 5th at The VFW in Adams NY at 2pm.
