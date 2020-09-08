Cecile Paige Debien (CeCe) 86, resident of Edgewater Village, Mount Dora Florida passed away with a long struggle with Parkinson’s September 2, 2020. Cecile was born July 13, 1934 in Louisville, NY the daughter of the late Isaac and Lena Paige. On June 2, 1951 she married George Debien Jr. He predeceased her on November 8, 2006.
Cecile worked at the Village Inn and Violi’s Restaurant. She was a member of St. Raymonds auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family and friends and gardening.
Cecile is survived by her daughters Donna and Michael Boyea of Tennessee, Joan and Michael Brothers of Florida, Judy Debien of Florida, and a son Wayne and Jenny Debien of Florida. Her grandchildren Tammy Brothers, Aimee Barney, Shane Cline, Natasha Debien, Joshua Debien, and several great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Theresa Kirkey and brother Charles Paige of Massena and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers she requested donations to the Parkinson’s association. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.