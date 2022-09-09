Cecilia “Sue” Fitzsimmons (Baker)

After a lifetime of selflessly taking care of us, Cecilia Joyce Veronica Fitzsimmons passed away peacefully on September 7th at age 92.
She earned an academic scholarship to the Convent School in Syracuse, and although becoming a nun was never her goal, her life-long kindness, compassion, and service to others would have made her well-qualified.
She graduated from SUNY Potsdam where she met Mark, her fun-loving husband of 59 years. They partied in smoke-filled Elks Clubs and ski lodges, whizzed around Lady Lakes in golf carts, and played endless games of cut-throat pitch at Lake Titus.
She devoured novels faster than they could be loaded onto her Kindle, munched on Wasabi peas or penuche fudge, and was always up for any activity—from Tai Chi classes to Folk Walks to craft brewery visits.
Her four adoring sons were constantly making her laugh. For them, she honed a wide range of life skills, becoming the best wrestling referee, Crystal Lake lifeguard, and molasses cookie baker. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren consistently made her proud. She was filled with goodness and humility, always saying the right thing and making everyone feel most loved.
She was predeceased by her husband Mark J. Fitzsimmons, brothers Paul, Dwight and Bernard Baker. Survived by sons Mark (Kathleen), Scott (Deborah), James (Sheila) and Stephen, eleven grandchildren (Shawn, Casey, Alyse, Garrett, Coleman, Molly, Caleb, Griffin, Destiny, Lane and Quin) and four great grandchildren (Aubree, Mia, Hailey and Luke).
Calling hours Wednesday, September 14th, 5 -7 PM at Gates Funeral Home, 29 W. Genesee St, Baldwinsville. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, September 15th at 10 AM at St. Stephens Church, 469 Main St, Phoenix. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Syracuse or the Phoenix Food Pantry.
