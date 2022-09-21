Celebration of Life for Donald Edward DeNardo, born September 20, 1950 to March 19, 2022 in Watertown NY. Don was a Viet Nam Veteran and a musician. Son of Pauline and Joseph DeNardo deceased. Don is survived by a sister JoAnn and Brother Gary along with nieces, nephew and cousins.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Brookside Cemetery, 1900 County Road, Watertown, NY on Saturday Sept 24, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) site - 82 at Turtle Pond, near the flag pole.
The Celebration of Life will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 231 Bellew Ave, Watertown, NY, on September 24 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. All are welcome. Come share a memory.
