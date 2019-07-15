A celebration of life for Lois Yauchzy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Church of Christ, 297 Main St., in Arcade. Mrs. Yauchzy, who was a teller for the Lowville Key Bank and administrative assistant for Dr. Sullivan at the Lewis County General Hospital, died Nov. 27, 2018.
Celebration of life
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.