A Celebration of Life gathering for Celia M. Huber will be Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at the Black River American Legion from 1 pm - 3 pm.
Mrs. Huber, 62, wife of Howie Huber, Jr., passed away at her home on July 22nd, 2021.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
To read the complete obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.reedbenoit.com.
