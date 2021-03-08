CROGHAN - Ceyril E. “Sonny” Bush, 80, of Bush Road passed away at his home early Saturday morning, February 27, 2021 under the loving care of his family.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in the spring. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Restoration Fund, 9748 Main St, Croghan, NY 13327; or to the National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Avenue, Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Betty; five children, Ceyril Bush, Jr. (Juanita) of Brantingham; Brenda (Jamie) Marolf of Croghan; Brian Bush (deceased); Steven Bush of New Port Richey, FL; Lisa (Freddie) Brouty of Croghan; his siblings, Nancy (Vincent) Edick, Marilyn Widrick, Amy Edick, Nick Bush, Mike (Mary) Bush; a brother-in-law, Eugene Edick; a sister-in-law, Susan Peters Bush; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with two more due soon; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Brian Bush; two brothers, Richard Bush and Henry Bush: two sisters, Joan (Bush) Nevills and Helen (Bush) Edick; two sisters-in-law, Clare (Peling) Bush and Jane (Burrows) Bush; and three brothers-in-law, Ronald Nevills, Edward Widrick, and Charles Edick.
Ceyril was born on August 24, 1940 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Frederick and Adele (Hill) Bush. He attended from Father Leo Memorial School and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1963, serving in the Army Reserves for two years after his honorable discharge. On June 10, 1961, he married Betty Steria at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Fr. Reginald Baliman officiating. Ceyril worked for Niles Farney Sr. as a Pettibone operator at Farney Lumber Company, retiring in 2008 after 40 years of service.
Ceyril was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. He enjoyed his sawmill, sawing lumber and working in his wood shop building furniture. Ceyril enjoyed outdoor activities, hunting, and going to camp on Soft Maple Flow and sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren while sitting on the porch. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.