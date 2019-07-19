Massena: Chad A. Agen, 28, of Middlebury Ave. passed away on July 15, 2019, after a lifelong illness. Friends and family may be received on Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chad’s name to the GBS|CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm Street, Suite 101 Conshohocken, PA 19428 or Muscular Dystrophy Association, 6315 Fly Rd. -102, East Syracuse, NY 13057. Family and friends are welcome to share memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
