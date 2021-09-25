In Memory of Chad J Piche (Sept. 26, 2018). Sadly missed along life’s way, Quietly remembered every day, No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts, he’s always there. “Not a day goes by that you are not in my thoughts and of the memories that tug at my heart.” “You left a handprint on my heart and will always reside there.” Love, Scampi
Chad J Piche
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.