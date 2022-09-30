Chad Piche, July 22, 1974 - Sept. 26, 2018. It has been 4 years since you left us, how quickly the time passes us by. Not a day goes by that I do not think about you. Never forgotten, forever in my heart. We miss and love you. Scampi, Bai Lee, Koa, Jaspurr
Chad Piche
