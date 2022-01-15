Chadwick D McNab, 42, of Manlius, NY passed away at his home January 7, 2022 after courageously fighting cancer for almost five years. Chadwick was born in Staten Island and grew up in Manlius, NY. He graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 1997 and attended Rochester Institute of Technology on a scholarship where he obtained a BS in computer science. He then worked as a software developer in Rochester, NY and met his future wife Dr. Erinn White. Married in 2011, they now have two vibrant young sons, Bennett and Maxwell McNab.
Chadwick was a founding member of the software consulting company 29Labs, then went on to co-found DraughtLab in 2016, a successful software company that provides companies food and beverage sensory analysis software. Chad had many varied interests; he was a talented bass guitar player, avid downhill skier and skilled amateur photographer. Chad shared his keen interest in science and physics with his son Ben and enjoyed cooking with his young son Max. On weekends he and Erinn enjoyed hiking with their children and two dogs.
Chad’s kindness, unfailing optimism and quiet wit will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Cynthia Hayner DeLapp and James R DeLapp of The Villages, FL as well as his father Edgar S McNab of NYC, aunts Nanette Hayner of The Villages FL, Monica Hayner Smith of E Syracuse, NY, Patricia Orr of N Syracuse, NY, and uncle Robert Hayner of Colorado Springs, CO. He was predeceased by his grandparents JoAnn and Donald Hayner (Hayner Hoyt Corp of Syracuse NY) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the Syracuse area. Chad was very close to his in-laws Bradford and Carol White of Watertown, NY, brother-in-law Brad White of Bend, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship is being setup in his name. Memories of Chad can also be left at We Remember by Ancestry. This July there will be a celebration of his life in Cape Vincent, NY. Anyone interested in attending or making a scholarship contribution can leave a special message with the family at CDMcNabMemorial@gmail.com.
