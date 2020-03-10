MASSENA – Chantelle M. (Berube) LaPrade, 30, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness.
Chantelle was born March 5, 1990 in Manchester, New Hampshire, the daughter of Mitchell Berube and Teri Palmer. She was a 2008 graduate of Massena High School and completed courses to be a Certified Nurses Assistant. On June 8, 2018, she married Brian D. LaPrade in Canton.
She worked for various local stores including, Kinney Drugs, Walgreens, On-A-Roll Deli, and most recently Sunoco in Canton. She loved being outdoors – swimming and fishing were some of favorite activities. She cherished the time she was able to be with her family, especially her children. She had a very generous heart and spirit and was always giving gifts towards the Angel Trees at Christmas.
Chantelle is survived by her husband, Brian; her children, Gracie T. Berube, age 9; Talia R-J LaPrade age 5, Draydyn D-M LaPrade, age 7 months; and Kain R. LaPrade, age 12; her parents, Teri and Mark Sherwood of Massena and Mitchell Berube of Augusta, Maine and her grandparents, John and Martha Palmer of Massena and Dianne Berube of Punta Gorda, Florida. She is also survived by her siblings, Sheena Smith, Shawna Solmitz, Chez Lynn Berube, Shay Heath, Marcus Sherwood, and Samantha Sherwood; her mother-in-law, Rebecca Lauber of Massena; her father-in-law, David and Tiffany LaPrade of Newark, New York; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Friday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church, 45 State Highway 37C, Massena, where her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Brendon Hardy, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Massena Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Massena Neighborhood Center, Angel Tree Program.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
