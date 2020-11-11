Charlene “Char” Golding Ward, 88, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
She was born on May 28, 1932 in Ellisburg, NY, to the late Hugh and Ethel Wodell Golding. Mrs. Ward was a 1951 graduate of Belleville High School, Belleville, NY. She worked for the Pulaski Academy and Central School District for a number of years. She was past president of American Legion Hillcrest Post 1194 Ladies Auxiliary in Hillcrest, NY. Mrs. Ward was a member of the Sandy Pond Sportsman Club. She was also a member of Pulaski Baptist Church, Pulaski, NY. She was an avid bowler, golfer, and an avid sports fan for Syracuse football and basketball. Mrs. Ward loved history, reading, and was referred to as “Mom” to many. She was very straight forward and a spunky lady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Ward; brothers, Marshall (Ramona), Hugh (Eleanor), Dean (Joan), Franklin, Darwin, and Charles (Irene) Golding; and sisters, Venetia Cowell (James) and Moselle Glenn (Loring).
She is survived by her children, Scott W. Ward (Alice), Sheryl L. Le Feber (Joel), Kevin Chase Ward (Vicki); granddaughter, Jacquelyn J. Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will be in Spring 2021 at Pulaski Cemetery, Pulaski, NY.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Iredell County and the ONS unit at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ward family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
