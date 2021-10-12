Charles A. Stewart, 94, Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown, passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County on the morning of October 11, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born in Watertown, NY on August 24, 1927, he was the son of C. Arthur and Edith Smith Stewart. He graduated from Theresa High School in 1944 and St. Lawrence University in 1947 with a B.A. in history and government.
He worked for the Kemper Insurance Companies as a marketing manager for northern New York State from July 1947 to July 1992.
In 1952 and 1953, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Okinawa as a staff member of the Armed Forces Radio Service.
On April 15, 1954, he married Janet Louise McMurray at St. James Episcopal Church in Theresa, NY with the Reverend Frederick Haworth presiding. Mrs. Stewart, an English teacher for the Watertown City School District, died June 9, 2016.
Mr. Stewart is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Mark Scheer, Mechanicsburg, PA, Cynthia and Timothy Brunett, Canton, MI, a son, Kevin, Ballston Spa, NY, three grandsons, Christopher Scheer and his wife, Priscilla, Clay, NY, Shaun Genter and his wife, Jessica Harper, Washington, D.C., Mitchell Brunett, Seattle, WA, a granddaughter, Lindsey Battiste and her husband, Matthew, Charlton, NY, three great-grandsons, Jacob Scheer, Louis Battiste, and Charles Harper-Genter, and two great-granddaughters, Lila Scheer and Fiona Battiste.
He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, the Mariners’ Church, Detroit, MI, the American Legion Post - 61, Watertown, and the New York State Retired Teachers Association. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed stamp collecting, playing golf and bridge.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staffs of Samaritan Medical Center and Hospice of Jefferson County for their kindness and thoughtful care.
The funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 14, at 11 AM with Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin, pastor, presiding followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery. The church requires masks and social distancing for attendance at the funeral services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
