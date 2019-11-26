Greenville, Maine – Charles C. Jenks Jr., 72, passed away November 19, 2019, at his home in Greenville. He was born April 7, 1947, in Ogdensburg, New York, the son of Elizabeth (Grenier) and Charles C. Jenks Sr. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School in Potsdam, New York, enjoying and participating in sport and music programs. He was a Boy Scout, attaining the rank of Life Scout, and a member of the Order of the Arrow. A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Charles received his training from the Navy as a medical corpsman, and then attended Geisinger Health Center Nurse Anesthetist School to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He worked his entire career in this field. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and camping with his beloved dog, Jasper, at his side.
Charles is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Judith J. Haggett and her husband, Robert, of Norwood, NY, and Susan Jenks Garcia and her husband, Michael, of Tampa, FL; five nieces, Teresa J. Guthro and her husband, Gary, of Mannsville, NY, Carla A. VanWormer and her husband, Gerald, of Mannsville, NY, Malissa N. Swienton and her husband, Michael, of Norfolk, NY, Trina E. Hopsicker-Sheehan of Norwood, NY, and Elizabeth E. Garcia of Tampa, FL; three nephews, L. Thomas Hopsicker and his wife, Jodi, of Norfolk, NY, Darren J. Haggett and his wife, Jessica, of Rotterdam, NY, and Michael A. Garcia of Washington, D.C.; and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, April Elizabeth Renee Jenks; brother, Theodore David Jenks; and sister, Robin Jenks Hopsicker.
Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home, Greenville, Maine. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.