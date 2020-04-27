RUSSELL – Charles “Charlie” D. Given, age 78, of Russell, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Services with French Funeral Home in Edwards will be held in the South Russell Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Charles was born on November 5, 1941 in Russell to the late Howard and Pauline (Strate) Given. He attended Knox Memorial High School until becoming a miner at St. Joe Mineral Corp and Z.C.A. at the age of 17. He loved his job, working hard and providing for his family.
He married Donna M. Barkley on January 26, 1963 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. They were married for 51 years when Donna passed away on September 23, 2014.
Charlie had a heart of gold. He loved all children and pets and all were drawn to him. He loved hunting, fishing and watching NY Yankee baseball.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Charles Given, Jr. and April, Howard Given and Pam, Patricia “Patti” Hill and companion, Randy Allen, and Penny Allen and Scott. His four grandchildren, Katelynd Hill, MaCailla, Kayleigh and Cooper Allen, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by siblings, Darrell Given and his wife, Suzanne, Virginia Kerr, and Evangeline “Van” Soper and her companion, Phil Smith.
He is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Howard, Hazen, Wilfred, and Herbert Given, Agathlyn Thomas and Edwina Miller.
Donations in memory of Charlie may be made to the Russell Rescue Squad, PO Box 536, Russell NY 13684 or the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, PO Box 291, Canton NY 13617.
